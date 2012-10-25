* 83 companies make 152 bids for 20 blocks
By Judy Hua and David Stanway
BEIJING, Oct 25 A total of 83 companies have
made 152 bids for the right to explore shale gas deposits
throughout China, the Ministry of Land and Resources announced
on Thursday.
The announcement marked the close of China's second shale
gas auction, which was opened to bidders on Sept. 10 and covered
20 blocks with a total area of 20,002 square km (7,722 square
miles).
Bidders include state oil major PetroChina
and Sinopec , power companies
such as Huaneng Group, coal firms such as Shenhua Group, the
State Development & Investment Corp and local energy and
investment companies.
Private firms and foreign-funded joint ventures controlled
by Chinese investors had also been invited to participate for
the first time in the tender. It was not immediately clear which
firms had taken part.
One of the 20 blocks was taken out of the running after
receiving less than three bids, the ministry said, without
elaborating.
Evaluation of the bids will be based on exploration
arrangements, budget and safety measures, the ministry said on
its website (www.mlr.gov.cn).
Exploration rights will be effective for three years and
average annual investment for exploration should be no less than
30,000 yuan ($4,801) per square km, it added.
China, the world's top energy user, is believed to hold the
world's largest reserve of shale gas, which is trapped in rocks
and requires a technology called hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, to unleash.
Since late 2009 China has been hunting for the
unconventional resource but has little commercial production to
date. A shale gas boom has turned the United States into a gas
exporter.
China's first shale gas tender covered just four blocks, two
of which were won by the Sinopec and a provincial coal seam gas
company.
A ministry official said the results of the new auction
could be announced as early as mid-November.
CAN PRIVATE COMPANIES WIN?
Industry experts have cautioned that the blocks offered in
the auctions tend to be less promising in terms of reserves, as
the best acreage is already in the hands of the country's top
energy firms, PetroChina and Sinopec.
"I'm not very optimistic about these blocks. Geologically,
they are much more difficult to explore than shale gas blocks in
the United States," said an official at a company that took part
in the auction and who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
"All companies doing exploration in these blocks will be
loss-making."
Some officials are also sceptical about the chances private
firms have in the auction.
"Whether private firms can win depends on their strength.
After all, shale gas is a field with high risk, high investment
and high technology," said a ministry official who declined to
be named because he is not authorised to talk to media.
In Thursday's auction, each company lists how much it will
invest in the blocks, how many wells it will drill and the size
of the area in which it will conduct two-dimensional and
three-dimensional seismic exploration.
One state-owned firm from the southwestern Chongqing
Municipality bid 1.7 billion yuan ($272 million) for one block
in Chongqing. Several other state firms also bid more than 1
billion yuan for a single block.
Some bidders said the state firms were bidding unnecessarily
high to secure the tender.
"This is just excessive. Exploration does not need such huge
investment. Apparently private firms can hardly compete with
these state firms in term of investment," said another company
official who also declined to be named.
"They just knock the door open with money first. It might be
loss-making in the near future but in the long-run it might be
profitable."
($1 = 6.248 yuan)
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; editing by Miral
Fahmy)