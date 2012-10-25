* 83 companies make 152 bids for 20 blocks

* One block out of running due to insufficient bids (Add details, background)

By Judy Hua and David Stanway

BEIJING, Oct 25 A total of 83 companies have made 152 bids for the right to explore shale gas deposits throughout China, the Ministry of Land and Resources announced on Thursday.

The announcement marked the close of China's second shale gas auction, which was opened to bidders on Sept. 10 and covered 20 blocks with a total area of 20,002 square km (7,722 square miles).

Bidders include state oil major PetroChina and Sinopec , power companies such as Huaneng Group, coal firms such as Shenhua Group, the State Development & Investment Corp and local energy and investment companies.

Private firms and foreign-funded joint ventures controlled by Chinese investors had also been invited to participate for the first time in the tender. It was not immediately clear which firms had taken part.

One of the 20 blocks was taken out of the running after receiving less than three bids, the ministry said, without elaborating.

Evaluation of the bids will be based on exploration arrangements, budget and safety measures, the ministry said on its website (www.mlr.gov.cn).

Exploration rights will be effective for three years and average annual investment for exploration should be no less than 30,000 yuan ($4,801) per square km, it added.

China, the world's top energy user, is believed to hold the world's largest reserve of shale gas, which is trapped in rocks and requires a technology called hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to unleash.

Since late 2009 China has been hunting for the unconventional resource but has little commercial production to date. A shale gas boom has turned the United States into a gas exporter.

China's first shale gas tender covered just four blocks, two of which were won by the Sinopec and a provincial coal seam gas company.

A ministry official said the results of the new auction could be announced as early as mid-November.

CAN PRIVATE COMPANIES WIN?

Industry experts have cautioned that the blocks offered in the auctions tend to be less promising in terms of reserves, as the best acreage is already in the hands of the country's top energy firms, PetroChina and Sinopec.

"I'm not very optimistic about these blocks. Geologically, they are much more difficult to explore than shale gas blocks in the United States," said an official at a company that took part in the auction and who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

"All companies doing exploration in these blocks will be loss-making."

Some officials are also sceptical about the chances private firms have in the auction.

"Whether private firms can win depends on their strength. After all, shale gas is a field with high risk, high investment and high technology," said a ministry official who declined to be named because he is not authorised to talk to media.

In Thursday's auction, each company lists how much it will invest in the blocks, how many wells it will drill and the size of the area in which it will conduct two-dimensional and three-dimensional seismic exploration.

One state-owned firm from the southwestern Chongqing Municipality bid 1.7 billion yuan ($272 million) for one block in Chongqing. Several other state firms also bid more than 1 billion yuan for a single block.

Some bidders said the state firms were bidding unnecessarily high to secure the tender.

"This is just excessive. Exploration does not need such huge investment. Apparently private firms can hardly compete with these state firms in term of investment," said another company official who also declined to be named.

"They just knock the door open with money first. It might be loss-making in the near future but in the long-run it might be profitable." ($1 = 6.248 yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; editing by Miral Fahmy)