* 16 firms commit to investing $2 bln in exploration
* Part of larger group of companies that won 2nd round
auction rights
* China set to become one of world's top producers of shale
gas by 2030
SHANGHAI, Jan 22 Sixteen Chinese companies that
won a second round of auctions for exploration rights for shale
gas have pledged to invest a total of 12.8 billion yuan ($2.06
billion) over the next three years in the projects, Xinhua
reported late on Monday, citing a statement by the Ministry of
Land Resources (MLR).
The Chinese companies, including 14 state-owned firms and
two private companies, are part of a larger group of 57
companies that were awarded rights to explore 19 shale gas
blocks in October.
A total of 26 blocks have been designated for exploration so
far by the MLR.
Many of the auction winners on the list were non-oil firms,
which could provide lucrative opportunities for service
providers such as Schlumberger, Halliburton and
China's Anton Oilfield Services Group.
China, the world's top energy user, has yet to start
large-scale shale production, but is believed to hold the
world's largest reserves of the gas, trapped in rocks and
requiring a technology called hydraulic fracturing, or fracking,
to unleash them.
China estimates it has 25.08 trillion cubic metres in shale
gas reserves, and while the country faces many challenges in
exploiting it, analysts still believe the country is set to
become one of the largest shale gas producers in the world by
2030.
China's 2011-2015 "five-year plan" for the natural gas
sector says the country is "laying the foundations" for
large-scale development of the shale gas sector over the period
from 2016 to 2020.
China would aim to raise shale gas production capacity to
6.5 billion cubic metres by 2015, it said, or roughly 6 percent
of its total gas production now.
The Xinhua report quoted an MLR official saying the ministry
will monitor the exploration process and "punish firms that fail
to carry out work as promised".