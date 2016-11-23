(Adds context and detail)
By Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI Nov 23 China's central bank will crack
down on capital flight and closely monitor abnormal capital
flows as it pushes financial reforms in Shanghai's free trade
zone (FTZ), an senior official said on Wednesday.
Shanghai will strive to expand net money inflows through FTZ
accounts, with many Chinese banks offering incentives to
encourage individuals and companies to convert U.S. dollars into
yuan.
Zhang Xin, deputy head of the People's Bank of China
Shanghai headquarters, told a news conference on Wednesday that
the central bank would step up anti-money laundering, and "under
the current circumstances, will strengthen crackdowns on foreign
currency flight and step up monitoring abnormal capital flows."
The yuan has lost more than 3 percent of its value against
the dollar since the end of September, pushed down by a
resurgent dollar that has gained further strength since the
surprise election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
In a report on Tuesday, Capital Economics estimated that
capital outflows last month were the largest since January, and
posed a threat to China's exchange rate regime.
As part of measures to lure inflows, many Chinese lenders
have been offering "preferential policies" to buyers of the
Chinese currency, Zhou Hehua, vice president of Bank of China's
Shanghai branch, said on the sidelines of the PBOC's news
conference.
The Shanghai FTZ was launched in 2013 to promote
international trade and cross-border investment, but three years
later the city government is trying to balance efforts to
accelerate financial reforms in the zone while preventing
capital outflows.
Beijing is under increasing pressure to stem capital
outflows against the backdrop of a slowing domestic economy and
a sharply strengthening U.S. dollar, which is being propelled by
expectations that President-elect Donald Trump will boost U.S.
growth and push up interest rates.
On Wednesday, the government announced a series of reform
measures in the Shanghai FTZ to encourage innovation and
cross-border investment.
The measures included allowing private equity funds and
projects in the FTZ to raise capital in the zone as well as
overseas, and use the proceeds for cross-border investments.
In addition, multinational firms will be allowed to set up
onshore cross-border yuan capital pools using Shanghai FTZ
accounts to manage yuan holdings globally.
Bank of China's Zhou said that regulators would like to see
an equilibrium between money inflows and outflows in the zone,
which would be good for China's financial stability.
At this stage, "banks would encourage inflows more, and
compared with foreign exchange purchases, we would provide
better terms to forex sales, regarding preferential policies",
he said.
