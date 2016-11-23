(Adds comment from Chinese premier)
SHANGHAI Nov 23 Shanghai will strive to expand
net money inflows through the municipality's free trade zone
(FTZ) accounts, the Shanghai headquarters of China's central
bank said on Wednesday.
China will continue to open up its economy and will not
change policies on attracting foreign investment, Premier Li
Keqiang said on a visit to the Shanghai FTZ this week, according
to state media.
Li also called for greater efforts to improve the business
environment for foreign companies in China.
The Shanghai FTZ will allow private equity funds and
projects in the Shanghai FTZ to raise capital in the zone and
overseas to meet demand for cross-border investments, the
Shanghai branch of the People's Bank of China said in a document
distributed at a news conference.
Multinational firms will be allowed to set up onshore
cross-border yuan capital pools using Shanghai FTZ accounts to
manage yuan holdings globally, it added.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing
by Kim Coghill)