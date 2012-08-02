SHANGHAI Aug 2 China's securities regulator is
encouraging companies whose share price has fallen below net
asset value per share, including blue chip firms such as Bank of
Communications and Baosteel, to buy back
their shares, an official newspaper reported on Thursday.
Analysts have said efforts by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to encourage companies with strong
cash positions to buy back shares could boost confidence in the
stock market, which has slumped to 3-1/2 year lows this week.
An unidentified CSRC official was quoted by the official
Shanghai Securities News on Thursday as saying companies whose
shares are trading below net asset value per share with growth
potential and strong finances have "greater obligations" to
consider a buyback.
There are 71 mainland-listed companies whose share price is
currently trading below net asset value per share, including
blue chips such as Shanghai Pudong Development Bank,
China Communications Construction Co Ltd and China
Railway Group Ltd, according to the report.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Chen Yixin; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)