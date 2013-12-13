BEIJING Dec 13 China's securities regulator
will announce rules on preferred stock issuance in January, it
said on Friday, part of a reform drive to boost funding channels
for companies and restore confidence in equity markets.
Investors have long complained that too many listed firms
are required to sacrifice profits for wider policy aims. Many
saw use of preferred shares as a way to dilute government
influence and boost the value of other investors' holdings.
Earlier this month the regulator, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission, had also said it could streamline its
approvals process for some initial public offerings (IPO) by
January.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Jonathan Standing; Editing by
Kim Coghill)