BEIJING, March 26 The Chinese government has approved a production-sharing contract with Royal Dutch Shell for the Fushun shale gas block in southwest China's Sichuan province, the company said on Tuesday.

The contract is the first of its kind to be approved by China, said Shell spokeswoman Li Lusha, who was speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.

Shell CEO Peter Voser told reporters that the company was currently preparing for a "significant drilling season" for shale gas in China this year and the next.