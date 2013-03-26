* Fushun shale contract first of its kind to be approved
BEIJING, March 26 China has approved a
production-sharing contract with Royal Dutch Shell for
the Fushun shale gas block in the southwestern province of
Sichuan, with the global oil firm preparing to step up drilling
activities in the country.
The government nod comes a year after Shell first inked the
contract to develop the shale gas block with the China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).
The contract is the first of its kind to be approved by
China, Shell spokeswoman Li Lusha said on the sidelines of a
conference in Beijing.
Shell has committed to spend at least $1 billion a year
exploring China's potentially vast shale gas resource, the
company told Reuters last August.
International energy firms have expressed concern that
Beijing has not yet established the regulatory framework
required to develop shale gas.
But the Fushun approval could signal a way forward. An
industry official with direct knowledge of the approval process
said the contract was treated in much the same way as a
conventional natural gas project.
Shell CEO Peter Voser told reporters that the company was
currently preparing for a "significant drilling season" for
shale gas in China this year and the next.
"We have plans for a significant drilling season in 2013 and
2014. We are ramping up investment here (in China)."
China is widely believed to hold the world's largest shale
gas reserve but development remains at an early stage.
By the end of 2012 China had drilled only around 80 shale
exploration and appraisal wells, with tiny commercial
production, throwing into doubt a government target of 6.5
billion cubic metres of shale output by 2015.