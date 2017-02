SHANGHAI Jan 19 Shenhua Group Corp Ltd, China's top coal producer, plans to open a coal mine in Australia, the China Business Daily reported on Thursday.

The mine, in New South Wales, would have annual production capacity of 10 million tonnes, the newspaper said, citing an unidentified coal trader. It did not give a time frame for the opening.

Officials at Shenhua could not be reached for comment.

Shenhua Group is the parent of China Shenhua Energy Co , which posted a 19 percent increase in third-quarter net profit last year on the back of rising energy demand in China. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)