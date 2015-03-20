SHANGHAI, March 20 China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , China's biggest coal miner, posted a 19.4 percent fall in 2014 net profit on Friday citing a supply glut and slower demand growth that hurt prices.

The state-run company, which also owns power plants, railways and ports, recorded a net profit of 36.8 billion yuan ($5.93 billion), down from 45.1 billion, it said in an exchange filing.

The fulfilled its 2014 targets amid "very complex and difficult conditions", it said.

Seventy percent of China's coal miners are losing money, hurt by chronic oversupply, cooling demand growth and a government environmental campaign.

Coal prices fell by 16 percent in 2014 and have lost another 6.6 percent this year.

China, also the world's top coal consumer, is trying to provide support for the sector by cracking down on illegal production, suspending new mine approvals and restricting imports.

Shenhua said in February that it would cut its production target by 10.8 percent to 273.6 million tonnes this year aiming to ease oversupply and lift prices.

Its average coal sales price fell 10.6 percent to 351.4 yuan per tonne last year, the company said, while its production fell 3.6 percent to 306.6 million tonnes.

For the first time in more than a decade, China's coal output and consumption fell last year, shrinking by 2.5 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)