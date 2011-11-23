BEIJING Nov 23 China's Shenyin Wanguo Securities, now controlled by a unit of the nation's sovereign wealth fund, aims to list its shares by 2013, company chairman Ding Guorong was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Central Huijin Investment Co, a unit of the $400 billion sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp, now holds 55.38 percent of the brokerage's shares, the official China Securities Journal cited Ding as saying.

Huijin gained the control of the brokerage through a share swap deal with Shanghai International Group, Ding was quoted as saying.

"We will strive for a stock listing by 2013," the newspaper quoted Ding as saying. The firm's goal is to be among the top three domestic brokerages measured by core businesses by 2015.

Shenyin Wanguo made a net profit of 1.34 billion yuan ($210.67 million )in the first 10 months of 2011 and had a 3.83 percent market share in stock and fund trading, ranking number seven in the domestic market.

($1 = 6.3608 yuan) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)