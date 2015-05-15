HONG KONG May 15 The Shanghai Futures Exchange
held talks with Russia's Norilsk Nickel on Friday on
delivery of metal against a new Chinese nickel contract, the
exchange said.
The talks were held between Norilsk Sales Director Markus
Meurer and the exchange's senior executives, the exchange said
on its website www.shfe.com.cn. It did not disclose further
details.
There had been speculation that Norilsk would provide metal
for delivery against the new Shanghai nickel futures contract
<0#SNI:> after worries over a lack of exchange-approved supply.
The worries had pushed the most active July nickel contract
up more than 8 percent since the launch of the new
futures contract on March 27 in Shanghai.
Russia provided more than half of China's imports of 130,617
tonnes of refined nickel and alloy in 2014. Norilsk is one of
the world's largest nickel and palladium miners.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; editing by Susan Thomas)