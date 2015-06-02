BEIJING, June 2 Some passengers are still alive inside a ship that capsized in China's Yangtze River on Monday night, the microblog of the official People's Daily newspaper said.

The ship carrying 458 people sank during a storm and only 12 people had been rescued so far, state media reported on Tuesday, in what could be one of China's worst disasters for years. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)