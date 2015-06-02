BEIJING, June 2 Five bodies have been recovered so far from a ship that capsized on the Yangtze River in southern China with 458 people on board, a state-run newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The official Hubei Daily said on its microblog that 12 survivors had also been rescued.

The ship capsized late on Monday. Many of those on board are elderly Chinese tourists. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)