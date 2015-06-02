BEIJING, June 2 The captain and chief engineer of a vessel carrying 458 people that capsized on the Yangtze River in southern China have been detained by police for questioning, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on its official microblog on Tuesday.

It gave no other details.

The ship capsized in a storm late on Monday. Only about a dozen people have been rescued so far. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)