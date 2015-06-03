SHANGHAI, June 3 PICC Property and Casualty Co
Ltd, the insurer of a ship that capsized in China's
Yangtze river on Monday, and other insurers have sent teams to
the site to settle claims in connection with what could be the
country's worst shipping accident in decades.
Divers searched the capsized Eastern Star on Wednesday for
more than 400 missing people, many of them elderly domestic
tourists, as the death toll rose overnight to 18, with only 14
people found alive.
"We have set up emergency leadership groups, rapidly
implemented emergency response measures and sent small teams who
have already rushed to the site," PICC said in an emailed
statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.
The Eastern Star is owned by Chongqing Eastern Shipping
Corporation, which runs tours along sections of the Yangtze.
Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd and
China Life Insurance Co Ltd also said in statements
that they had launched emergency responses to the accident and
had sent teams on site to deal with insurance claims.
China's insurance regulator called on Tuesday for insurers
to respond promptly to the disaster and show "humanity and care"
for the passengers and families affected.
Ping An said on its official Sina Weibo microblog that it
had identified a number of life insurance customers amongst the
people on board and had contacted family members to cover
transport and accommodation costs.
PICC added branches in Hubei, Jiangsu and Shanghai had
started work on checking claims and handling settlements. The
insurer is part of People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd
, one of the country's biggest insurers.
The Yangtze sinking could end up with a greater loss of life
than the sinking of a ferry in South Korea last year that killed
304 people, most of them teenagers on a school trip.
The search area around the Eastern Star has been expanded up
to 220 km (135 miles) downstream, state television said,
suggesting bodies could have been swept far away from where the
ship went over in the rain-swollen river during bad weather.
