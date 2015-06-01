SHANGHAI, June 2 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is on his way to the site where a passenger ferry carrying more than 450 people sank in the Yangtze River in central Hubei province on Monday night, Xinhua news agency said.

The Xinhua report on Tuesday said 12 people had been rescued so far, including the ship's captain and engineer, who said the vessel sank rapidly after it was caught in a storm.

(Reporting By Sue-Ling Wong; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Paul Tait)