BEIJING, June 2 Divers have rescued an elderly passenger who was trapped inside a ship that capsized on the Yangtze River in southern China with 458 people on board, state television said on Tuesday.

Only about a dozen survivors have been rescued so far from the ship that capsized late on Monday. State media also reported earlier that five bodies had been recovered.

