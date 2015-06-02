BEIJING, June 2 Rescuers are working to save five more passengers trapped inside the hull of a passenger ship that capsized on China's Yangtze River with 458 people on board, the official People's Daily said on its microblog on Tuesday.

A 65-year-old woman was pulled alive from the wreck, although state media had earlier given her age as 85.

Five bodies have been recovered from the ship that capsized late on Monday. Rescuers are working in bad weather to find more survivors.

