(Corrects with state media revising down death toll)

BEIJING, June 6 The death toll from a Chinese cruise ship which capsized during a storm in the Yangtze River has reached 331, state media said on Saturday.

Only 14 survivors, one of them the captain, have been found after the ship carrying 456 overturned in a freak tornado on Monday night. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by David Gregorio)