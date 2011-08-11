HONG KONG, Aug 11 Market data and stock
performance of major Chinese and South Korean shipbuilders as of
Thursday.
Please also click for industry analysis.
Market Cap P/B P/E Stock price change
($ mln) (current) (current) y-t-d 30 days
China Rongsheng
3,389 1.6 12.7 -43 pct -25 pct
Yangzijiang
3,623 2.2 7.3 -38 pct -19 pct
COSCO Corp
2,160 2.5 13.3 -44 pct -37 pct
China CSSC
6,839 2.6 16.6 -2 pct -14 pct
China Shipbuilding (CSIC)
17,405 3.0 21.4 +4 pct -10 pct
Daewoo Shipbuilding
5,029 1.3 7.1 -22 pct -33 pct
Samsung Heavy
7,108 2.0 8.7 -19 pct -30 pct
Hyundai Heavy
24,481 1.7 6.9 -21 pct -28 pct
Source - ThomsonReuters Starmine and Thomson One Analytics as of
Aug 11
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Matt Driskill)