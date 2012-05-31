* China offers discounts of more than 20 pct for ships
* China shipyards struggle to survive through downturn
* Japan, S.Korea offer better quality vessels
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, May 31 Chinese shipyards are offering
to sell vessels at discounts of more than 20 percent as builders
look to protect market share from higher quality Asian rivals
and stay afloat amid a wave of consolidation, industry sources
said.
Rock bottom freight rates, slowing economic growth and an
oversupply of ships have forced maritime firms to cancel or
delay hundreds of new orders, leaving yards especially in China
with unwanted vessels for sale.
As many as half of China's 1,600 shipbuilding companies are
expected to go bankrupt or be acquired by larger rivals in the
next two to three years and pressure is growing to move
inventory, according to senior Chinese industry executives.
"We do routinely see a 5-10 percent discount for Chinese
ships. So I'm not surprised if that gap widened to 20 percent,"
said Alex Adamou, analyst at London-based broker firm Seasure
Shipping.
"The fact is that Japanese and South Korean yards are longer
established and intend to have better technology, and therefore
able to build higher quality vessels."
South Korea surpassed China last year as the industry's most
sought after shipbuilder, as owners preferred more advanced and
fuel-efficient vessels to the "cookie-cutter" dry bulk carriers
and tankers that Chinese builders are known for.
SALE NOTED LAST WEEK
China's Jinhai Heavy Industry resold a 79,000
deadweight-tonne panamax ship at around $23.5 million in the
last week, brokers said, more than 20 percent lower than the
$30-31 million Japanese shipyards are offering for similar
vessels, and less than $26 million from South Korean builders.
But overall sales by Chinese yards have been difficult as
struggling shipowners seek quality vessels to offset rising
maintenance and fuel costs. The benchmark Baltic Exchange's dry
freight index has fallen more than 45 percent so far
this year.
"In general, the older designs of Chinese-built vessels use
more steel and are deeper than Japanese vessels, leading to
higher fuel consumption," said Frode Morkedal, analyst with
broker firm RS Platou Markets.
Only the largest Chinese shipyards such as China
Shipbuilding Industry Corp, China Rongsheng Heavy
Industries and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, are expected
to survive this round of consolidation.
South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung
Heavy Industries have benefited from the industry's
move away from China's cheaper vessels.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ed Lane)