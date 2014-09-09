BRIEF-SPI Energy announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
PARIS, Sept 9 China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd
* Cma cgm says alliance with china's cscl, united arab shipping company to launch by early dec 2014; does not need china, eu approval Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrew Callus)
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro