SINGAPORE Nov 17 A second major Chinese shipping firm has halted payments to foreign ship owners because of the severe downturn in the freight market, further straining China's relationship within the global maritime community.

Dry bulk firm Golden Ocean has not received payment from Grand China Logistics, a unit of HNA Group, for the use of two of its ships for months, a company executive said on Thursday.

"It's not just us. It's a number of others which are not being paid and this has been going on for some time," said Anders Zorn, head of Golden Ocean's Singapore office.

A Grand China Logistics official said it was common for businesses to delay payments in a difficult market.

"It's normal that businesses owe each other money from time to time," said the company official who declined to identified.

"During tough times like this, shipowners are facing a tough market and much pressure on cash flow, so they are more pressured to get payments in time." (Reporting by Randy Fabi and Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)