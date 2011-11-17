Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
SINGAPORE Nov 17 A second major Chinese shipping firm has halted payments to foreign ship owners because of the severe downturn in the freight market, further straining China's relationship within the global maritime community.
Dry bulk firm Golden Ocean has not received payment from Grand China Logistics, a unit of HNA Group, for the use of two of its ships for months, a company executive said on Thursday.
"It's not just us. It's a number of others which are not being paid and this has been going on for some time," said Anders Zorn, head of Golden Ocean's Singapore office.
A Grand China Logistics official said it was common for businesses to delay payments in a difficult market.
"It's normal that businesses owe each other money from time to time," said the company official who declined to identified.
"During tough times like this, shipowners are facing a tough market and much pressure on cash flow, so they are more pressured to get payments in time." (Reporting by Randy Fabi and Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.