BOAO, China Nov 3 The global shipping industry is experiencing a downturn that is worse than that seen during the 2008 financial crisis, China's transportation minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at an industry conference in the Chinese island province of Hainan, Li Shenglin said there was no end in sight to the the ongoing shipping downturn.

"This condition may last for a relatively long period of time," Li told the summit. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)