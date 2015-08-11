SHANGHAI Aug 11 China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Group, two of the country's largest shipping firms, are in talks over a possible merger, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"The idea (of a possible merger) exists," said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity. "The matter is being discussed."

The listed units of the two state-owned companies, including COSCO's flagship China Cosco and China Shipping's China Shipping Development halted trading in their shares from Aug. 10, adding that they were "planning major issues".

COSCO and China Shipping are currently the world's sixth and seventh largest container shipping firms, respectively, according to consultancy Alphaliner.

Chinese business magazine Caixin reported on its website late on Monday that the central government had urged the firms to draft a preliminary merger plan within three months, beginning from August, citing an unnamed COSCO executive.

The report said the firms would set up a five-member working group to consider the merger plan, with three members from China Shipping and two from COSCO. China Shipping's chairman, Xu Lirong, would head the team, it said.

Officials in the communications departments of both COSCO and China Shipping Group declined to comment.

Beijing has pledged to restructure many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and streamline industries it considers bloated in order to improve their global competitiveness. As part of that plan, mergers were also seen this year of two nuclear power firms and the two top train makers in the country. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)