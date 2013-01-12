BEIJING Jan 12 Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co Ltd, China's leading meat products maker, forecasts a rise of as much as 127 percent in net profit in profit in 2012 compared with the year before.

Net profit for 2012 is expected to be between 2.85 billion-2.96 billion yuan ($452 million-470 million), the company said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange late Friday.

That adds up to a rise of between 118.8 and 127.3 percent compared to 2011, the company said. (Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)