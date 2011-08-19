SHANGHAi Aug 19 (Reuters ) - China's Henan Shuanghui
Investment & Development Co Ltd (000895.SZ), the country's top
meat processor, posted a 85 percent slump in its first-half net
profit and has forecast its third-quarter earnings to fall as
much as 44 percent.
Shuanghai, which was embroiled in a tainted meat scandal
that forced the closure of 16 pig farms in March, blamed higher
raw materials costs and weak margins for its poor performance,
adding that the contaminated meat scandal had hit sales and
caused its factories to run below optimum capacity.
The firm reported a net loss of 189 million yuan ($29.6
million) in the second quarter, which in turn dragged its
earnings in the first half to 75.98 million yuan.
It estimated its third-quarter net profit to be between 174
million-224 million yuan, down between 28-44 percent from a
year ago.
Shuanghai said it would focus on cutting costs, winning
back consumer confidence and raising production to improve
profits in the coming quarters.
