BEIJING May 14 Germany warned on Sunday it will
not sign a joint statement at China's Belt and Road forum if a
pact does not include guarantees on free trade and fair
competition, the German minister of economic affairs and energy
said.
The remarks by Brigitte Zypries came as leaders from 29
countries gathered for the forum. A communique is expected to be
published on Monday when it ends.
"If these demands are not met, then we cannot sign. We'll
see what happens tomorrow," she said in a briefing with the
press on the sidelines of the gathering.
The draft communique backed "upholding the rules-based,
transparent, non-discriminatory, open and inclusive multilateral
trading system with the WTO at its core".
Some Western diplomats have expressed unease about both the
summit and the plan as a whole, seeing it as an attempt to
promote Chinese influence globally. They are also concerned
about transparency and access for foreign firms to the scheme.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has touted his ambitious Silk
Road plan, first launched in 2013, as a new way to boost global
development, expanding links between Asia, Africa, Europe and
beyond underpinned by billions of dollars in infrastructure
investment.
On Sunday, Zypries called for greater transparency in
tenders for the initiative's projects, for adherence to
international standards and for the creation of a level playing
field for all companies and countries involved.
"Germany does want to take part (in the initiative), but
tenders need to be open to everyone. Only then will German
companies take part," she said.
"It must also be clear what is actually going to be built.
At this point, it's not clear."
China's restrictions on allowing foreign companies to invest
or buy assets in the world's second-largest economy are "still a
problem" between the two nations, she said.
German companies, particularly those in the automotive and
pharmaceutical sectors, often complain they are forced into
joint ventures in order to gain a foothold in China's lucrative
market, while Chinese companies are able to operate abroad.
"We want German companies to be able to operate in China in
the same way Chinese companies can in Germany," she said.
"(But) there is still no clear timetable for dismantling the
restrictions."
