HORGOS, China/KHORGOS, Kazakhstan, June 5 On the
border of China and Kazakhstan, an international free trade zone
has become a showpiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping's
signature "Belt and Road" Initiative to boost global trade and
commerce by improving infrastructure and connectivity.
Chinese state media are filled with stories about the
stunning success of Horgos, the youngest city of China's new
Silk Road. Last month at China's Belt and Road Summit - its
biggest diplomatic event of the year - promotional videos about
Horgos' booming economy ran on a loop at the press centre.
But Chinese business owners and prospective investors who
had recently visited the China-Kazakhstan Horgos International
Border Cooperation Center (ICBC), told Reuters they were
disappointed by the disconnect between the hype and reality.
Rather than the vibrant 21st Century trading post of
Beijing's grand vision, Horgos is instead developing a
reputation as China's very own tax haven.
"We were so unimpressed by what we saw that after looking
around for three hours, we turned around and drove eight hours
straight back to Urumqi," said a businessman from the capital of
China's far western region of Xianjiang, who only wanted to give
his surname, Ma, due to the sensitivity of the topic.
Several business owners echoed complaints about poor design
and low visitor numbers made by Ma, who visited Horgos to
investigate the viability of opening a high-end clubhouse.
"You've got Kazakh farmers walking around with plastic bags
full of cheap Chinese t-shirts and you want me to open a club
for government officials and businessmen to meet inside the zone
- which, by the way, you can't drive your car into and doesn't
have any five-star hotels?" Ma said.
On the Chinese side of the border there are five malls
selling cheap consumer goods, though traders complain there are
not enough visitors.
"Sometimes I'll sit here for a whole day and not make a
single sale," said Ma Yinggui, 56, who has a market stall
selling clothes. "Some Kazakhs are rich but most are poor. They
come and haggle over a 20 yuan ($2.93) t-shirt."
More than five years after the 5.3 sq km trade zone opened,
much of the Kazakh side remains empty.
Only 25 of the 63 projects on the Kazakh side have
investors, according to Ravil Budukov, ICBC press secretary on
the Kazakh side. About 3-4,000 people enter from Kazakhstan each
day and around 10,000 from China, he added.
The Xinjiang and Horgos governments declined to make
officials available for comment to Reuters for this article.
Huang Sanping, a senior Xinjiang government official, told
Reuters at a news conference in Beijing that he had just
returned from a visit to Horgos, a city "performing extremely
well. It's full of vitality and flourishing".
CHINA'S TAX HAVEN
Beijing has bestowed numerous tax breaks and preferential
policies on Horgos hoping to stimulate growth in this strategic
border town in Xinjiang, a key link on the new Silk Road between
China and Central Asia, where the government says it is battling
to defeat Islamist extremism.
According to Horgos' tax bureau, 2,411 companies registered
in Horgos last year, taking advantage of five years of no
company tax, and a further five years paying half rate.
At least half those companies are registered in Horgos
solely for tax purposes, estimates Meng Shen, Director of
Chanson & Co, a boutique investment bank in Beijing.
Chinese celebrities are opting to register production
companies in Horgos and an increasing number of financial
services and IT companies are also registering there, according
to Guan Xuemei from Shenzhou Shunliban, a tax advisory firm that
recently opened an office there.
But with no obligation to operate from Horgos or even in
Xinjiang, it is unlikely this policy will create jobs or bring
money to what has long been an economic backwater, say experts.
"In theory this is a good policy because it aims to
stimulate the local economy," said Shen. "But Beijing didn't
think through the fact lots of companies wouldn't actually want
to operate from Horgos which is very far away from China's
economic centres."
Those who do trade in the "free trade zone" find they face
restrictions from both sides.
The Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) - of which
Kazakhstan is a member - limits traders from the Kazakh side to
importing up to 50 kg (110 lbs) of any goods per month
duty-free.
China bans imports of many food products - the Kazakh goods
most desired by Chinese consumers worried about food safety at
home - and caps traders from taking more than 8,000 yuan
($1,175) worth of goods out each day.
"The EEU is a significant barrier because Russia and
Kazakhstan and other Central Asia countries want to develop
their own industries, they don't want to constantly rely on
cheap Chinese goods," said a former Chinese government official
turned businessman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Mao Shishi, 44, who currently raises cattle in nearby
Qingshuihe, wants to import wool and wild herbs used in
traditional Chinese medicine from Kazakhstan to China through
Horgos.
"I'm watching and waiting for any policy changes. Right now
we can't import lamb, fish or wild herbs into China," Mao said.
LOGISTICS THOROUGHFARE
Plans to develop a parallel special economic zone in Khorgos
- as it is known on the Kazakh side - as a logistics hub appear
to be having more success.
Trade volumes are sky-rocketing at the Khorgos Gateway dry
port in Kazakhstan, where container freight is lifted off
Chinese trains and onto Kazakh ones because of different gauge
rail tracks.
"According to our plans, this year we are going to
trans-ship around 100,000 TEUs, five times more than we are
doing now," said Asset Seisenbek, head of the commercial
department at Khorgos Gateway, referring to "twenty-foot
equivalent units", an industry measure based on standard
shipping container sizes.
Electronics giants HP and Foxconn both ship goods through
the dry port, which is faster than sea freight but cheaper than
air cargo. One container sent by sea to Europe is about three
times cheaper than rail, while air freight is between five to 10
times more expensive, according to Seisenbek.
Last month China's COSCO Shipping and Lianyungang port took
a 49 percent stake in Khorgos Gateway which Seisenbek sees as an
opportunity to attract more Chinese business.
This sort of investment is what Horgos/Khorgos should hang
its hat on, according to Ma, the businessman underwhelmed by the
international free trade zone.
"The free trade zone doesn't need to be that successful if
the intercontinental trains and roads take off," he said. "In
the grand scheme of things, that's the main role for this part
of the world."
