BEIJING May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said he had every reason to be confident in the future of the Belt and Road initiative, his signature plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade for the globe, beginning with Eurasia.

A road to "peace and prosperity" could be reached if all involved made joint efforts, although the undertaking still had a long way to go, Xi told journalists in Beijing, the Chinese capital, at the end of a two-day summit on the initiative.

The next Belt and Road summit will be held in 2019, he said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)