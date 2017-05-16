TOKYO May 16 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Tuesday that there was no change in the government's stance that Tokyo would carefully watch the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's operations.

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that a senior Japanese ruling party official had signalled Tokyo's readiness to join the AIIB, saying it was crucial to reach a decision soon. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)