BEIJING May 14 Nepal is in talks with China to
build a cross-border rail link that may cost up to $8 billion,
and funding could be expected after Nepal formally signed up to
Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, a Nepali finance ministry
official said on Sunday.
Yug Raj Pandey, an under secretary at Nepal's Ministry of
Finance, told Reuters the proposed 550 kilometre-long railway
would connect China's western Tibet region to Nepal's capital of
Kathmandu and will carry goods and passengers.
The Himalayan nation officially signed an agreement two days
ago to be part of President Xi Jinping's ambitious plan to build
a new Silk Road, he said on the sidelines of the Belt and Road
Forum in Beijing.
"Now we are a member of (the initiative) we can get some
specific project assistance from China's government. We expect
it for the railway," he said. "Once we connect by railway then
we can increase our trade and invite more tourists to Nepal."
Pandey said the two countries had been in discussions for
the past five months about the project, which could cost $7-8
billion and take up to eight years to complete.
He said Nepal planned to start preparing a detailed project
report for the railway, and that they had yet to decide how much
funding they will seek from China.
The railway will travel over 400 kilometres in China to the
Nepal border, and then about another 150 kilometres from the
Nepali border to Kathmandu, he said.
"Our first priority is railway, and second will be
hydropower projects and cross-border transmission lines between
Nepal and China," he said.
China last year agreed to consider building a railway into
Nepal and to start a feasibility study for a free trade
agreement with impoverished, landlocked Nepal, which has been
trying to lessen its dependence on its other big neighbour
India.
Pandey declined to comment about India's opposition to parts
of the Belt and Road initiative, in particular an economic
corridor China is building in Pakistan.
China has touted what it formally calls the Belt and Road
initiative as a new way to boost global development since Xi
unveiled the plan in 2013, aiming to expand links between Asia,
Africa, Europe and beyond underpinned by billions of dollars in
infrastructure investment.
