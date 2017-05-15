(Adds quotes, details, comments from EU)
By Brenda Goh and Sue-Lin Wong
BEIJING May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on
Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new
Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting
protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
Addressing other world leaders at a summit on the initiative
in Beijing, Xi said it was necessary to coordinate policies with
the development goals of institutions including the Asia-Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC), ASEAN, African Union and the
European Union.
Xi pledged $124 billion on Sunday for his new Silk Road
which aims to bolster China's global leadership ambitions by
expanding links between Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond, as U.S.
President Donald Trump promotes "America First".
"We need to improve policy coordination and reject
beggar-thy-neighbour practices," Xi told the 29 national leaders
attending the forum.
Xi, who was seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin,
was speaking at a convention centre by a lake in northern
Beijing on the summit's second and final day.
"This is an important lesson that can be drawn from the
global financial crisis and is still very relevant to the
development of the world economy today," he said.
"We need to seek win-win results through greater openness
and cooperation, avoid fragmentation, refrain from setting
inhibitive thresholds for cooperation or pursuing exclusive
arrangements and reject protectionism."
The Belt and Road initiative is seen as part of China's
answer to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, a regional
trade pact involving Pacific Rim countries, but excluding China.
The TPP, touted by the previous U.S. administration of
President Barack Obama, has effectively been killed by Trump,
who has withdrawn U.S. support.
In contrast, Xi said China's Belt and Road plan would be
inclusive and open to all. He said deep-seated problems in
global development had yet to be addressed effectively, with
international trade and investment sluggish, and economic
globalisation encountering headwinds.
"In a world of growing interdependency and challenges, no
country can tackle the challenges, also the world's problems, on
its own," Xi said.
Leaders from 29 countries, including Philippine President
Rodrigo Duterte and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, as
well as the heads of the United Nations, International Monetary
Fund and World Bank, are attending the Belt and Road forum.
But some Western diplomats have expressed unease about both
the summit and the plan as a whole, seeing it as an attempt to
promote Chinese influence globally. They are also concerned
about transparency and access for foreign firms to the scheme.
European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen told
Reuters on Monday that that EU member states would not be
signing ministerial statements connected to the summit, though
he downplayed the significance.
"The European Commission, who has a mandate, who has the
capacity to negotiate on behalf of member states on
trade-related issues, we were not given a chance to negotiate on
the text," he said
"But it's not an issue. The event, what Chinese authorities
have organised here, and the joint understanding of what should
be done and what must be done, is very positive."
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard;
Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Michael Perry & Shri
Navaratnam)