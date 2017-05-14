(Corrects the fourth paragraph to say Venezuela's trade and
investment is "gigantic and enormous" with China, not in China)
BEIJING May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative
is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who
see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela
said on Sunday.
"We wish for those other countries in the world not to make
any obstacles to the success of this initiative," said Felix
Gonzalez, vice minister of foreign affairs for Middle East, Asia
and Oceania, on the sidelines of a two-day Belt and Road summit
in Beijing.
Gonzalez declined to name specific countries that may look
to hinder China's Silk Road programme.
Venezuela's trade and investment with China is "gigantic and
enormous" and more was expected from Asia's top economy, as well
as from other Silk Road members, he added.
He didn't give any specific investment figures for new
projects expected to be signed under the initiative.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Randy Fabi)