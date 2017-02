SHANGHAI, Sept 23 The Shanghai Gold Exchange will lift the daily trade limit for its silver forward contract to 12 percent from 10 percent from Sept. 26, it said in a statement on Friday.

The exchange said it would continue to closely monitor prices and may roll out more measures to limit trading risks.

The silver forward contract closed down 9.36 percent at 7,664 yuan per kilogramme on Friday. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)