BRIEF-Hanwha Life Insurance says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 80 won/share for FY 2016
BEIJING Feb 8 China's central bank has named Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) as the clearing bank for offshore yuan business in Singapore.
"Based on the arrangement between the People's Bank of China and the Monetary Authority of Singapore to strengthen cooperation in financial services, the PBOC has decided to authorise ICBC's Singapore Branch as the clearing bank of renminbi business in Singapore," the central bank said in a statement on Friday on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.