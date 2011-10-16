SHANGHAI Oct 17 Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, said on Monday it would list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday after raising 13.5 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) in a downsized initial public offering.

Sinohydro made the announcement in a statement published in the official Shanghai Securities News.

Sinohydro will brave a weak stock market, with China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropping 13 percent so far this year on the government's monetary tightening steps and global economic woes, including the euro zone debt crisis.

Sinohydro, the builder of the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project, sold 3 billion shares at 4.50 yuan each in its IPO, after it cut the size of the offer by a fifth due to the weak market.

China Securities Co. and Bank of China International are lead underwriters for the offer. ($1 = 6.38 yuan)