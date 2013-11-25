* Qingdao oil terminal reopens after 3-day halt
* Sinopec moving tankers away from Qingdao port
* China launches sweeping safety probe after blast
* Sinopec cuts production in at least two refineries
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Nov 25 Asia's top oil refiner Sinopec
has cut production for at least two of its
refineries in China's eastern Shandong province after the
pipeline blast which killed 55 people on Friday, industry
sources said.
The adjustments are part of a juggling of oil refining
operations across its plants after the disaster, which has
sparked a public backlash and an apology from Sinopec, saying
it will conduct safety checks on all its more than 30,000 km of
pipelines.
Oil traders also expected Sinopec to cut back on crude
purchases while a backlog of tankers outside one port clears.
The firm has reduced production at its Qingdao refinery,
which has a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day and has also
trimmed back on lubricant output at the Jinan refinery, even
though gasoline and diesel production at the plant remains
unaffected, industry sources said.
It was not clear how much production Sinopec cut at both
plants. The company said in a statement to the stock exchange on
Monday that its refining operations were normal and oil supply
was stable.
"Production has been cut but not on a big scale," said one
of the sources with direct knowledge of the refinery operations.
The blast at Qingdao port on Friday was China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp's, also known as Sinopec, deadliest accident and
is one of the worst publicly reported industrial disasters in
China this year.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the city to examine
rescue efforts, met victims and ordered to launch a broad safety
checks on oil and gas pipeline network, Xinhua reported.
The accident, which led to oil spills at the port, caused
the Qingdao oil terminal, one of China's largest, to shut
briefly, disrupting crude supplies to refineries in the province
and forcing them to draw down stocks.
Although the port reopened on Monday, the three-day closure
has caused a backlog of ships off the Huangdao terminal, part of
the Qingdao complex, prompting Sinopec to divert some cargoes to
other ports, traders said.
Crude oil purchases may also be affected, traders said.
"Sinopec receives on average one VLCC (very large crude
carrier) every day at the Huangdao terminal, so the disruption
means Sinopec will need to slow down its purchases," said a
trading official with knowledge of Sinopec's crude oil
purchases.
The pipeline, which transports oil from Huangdao port to the
city of Dongying, supplies crude to Sinopec's refineries in
Shandong province. It also supplies crude to neighbouring Hebei
provinces as part of a wider oil supply grid.
Sinopec's refineries affected by the accident are relying on
crude stockpiles and alternative pipelines for now.
Cangzhou refinery in Hebei province, which sources about 80
percent of crude from the pipeline, is using stockpiles and
raising crude sourced from another pipeline, said an industry
source said.
But most refineries only have stockpiles that can last about
a week. An extended disruption would force the plants to cut
production more heavily, the sources said.
The explosion, caused by crude oil leaking into the city's
storm drains, left a gaping crater in a major street, overturned
scores of cars and shattered windows at nearby buildings. Over
130 people were injured and nine were reported missing.
Calling the accident a "serious dereliction of duty", Yang
Dongliang, director of the State Administration of Work Safety
said the explosion exposed several problems such as the layout
of oil pipelines and urban drainage pipes, poor pipeline
supervision and unprofessional handling of oil leaks before the
blasts, state-media Xinhua reported.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu in BEIJING, Pete Sweeney
in SHANGHAI and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in SINGAPORE, editing by
William Hardy)