BEIJING, Sept 28 Top Asian oil refiner Sinopec
Corp has set up a coal-to-chemical company to develop
coal and natural gas-based chemical products, the company said
on Friday.
Sinopec Great Wall Energy Chemical Co Ltd was set up in
Beijing on Friday, with Dai Houliang as chairman, it said in a
statement.
The new company aims to become a front runner in the
coal-to-chemical field in China in eight to 10 years, it said.
By 2015, Sinopec plans to build six coal-to-chemical plants
in northern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Xinjiang and Ningxia
regions, southwestern Guizhou, central Henan and Anhui
provinces.
"Sinopec will play a bigger role in changing China's rich
coal resources to chemical raw materials, which is of great
significance in adjusting China's energy structure," Sinopec
Chairman Fu Chengyu said in the statement.
China is the world's top energy consumer. Coal accounts for
around 70 percent of China's energy mix.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)