BEIJING, Sept 16 Top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp will start trial operation of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal by the end of October, a company representative said on Tuesday.

The 3.0 million tonne-per-year (tpy) terminal in Qingdao city of eastern Shandong province is also expected to receive its first LNG cargo by the end of next month, the representative said without specifying where the cargo will come from.

Sinopec signed a deal in 2009 to buy 2.0 million tonnes a year of LNG for 20 years from ExxonMobil Corp's Papua New Guinea project.

