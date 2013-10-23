* Sinopec likely to export about 300,000 T diesel a month
from Q4 -sources
* Similar volumes seen stretching into 2014 as refining
capacity added -sources
* Asian diesel margins could come under pressure from excess
cargoes
* PetroChina likely to resume diesel exports, but volume
minimal
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Top Chinese refiner Sinopec
Corp's return to large-volume diesel exports in the fourth
quarter will likely continue into the new year, as supply swells
with additional refining capacity while demand growth remains
weak, industry sources said.
Sinopec will likely export about 300,000
tonnes of diesel a month over October to December, the sources
said, slightly lower than expected after it won a quota to
export more than a million tonnes in the fourth quarter.
Given China's supply and demand prospects, the sources
added, the diesel export volumes are likely to continue in 2014
at about the same levels.
Beijing has a growth target of 7.5 percent for 2013, which
would be the weakest rate in more than 20 years, and it has
repeatedly said it would accept slower growth as it tries to
restructure its economy.
This could hamper diesel demand in the country as the fuel
is used in construction, factories and as a transport fuel for
heavy vehicles.
"I don't think we will see the kind of growth that we saw in
China in 2008, so with refinery capacity growing at this rate,
exports will probably remain high next year," a source with a
Chinese state-refiner said.
China will likely add some 3 million barrels per day or
about another quarter to its refining capacity between 2013 and
2015, according to industry officials and Chinese media.
Asian diesel margins could come under pressure once the
Chinese cargoes start to flood the markets, traders said. The
average monthly diesel margin in September was the lowest since
May, at $16.74 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, became a net
diesel exporter in mid-2012. It controls shipments of diesel by
issuing quarterly export quotas to a few state-run traders to
ensure adequate domestic supply.
China exported between 120,000 to 420,000 tonnes a month of
diesel in the first six months of the year, according to
official customs figures. Volumes dropped to between 62,000 and
140,000 tonnes a month in the third quarter after refiners used
up government-issue quotas controlling sales for the first half
of the year.
The country's second largest refiner PetroChina
is also expected to resume diesel exports in the
fourth quarter, though volumes are likely to be marginal, a
source close to the matter said.
"Traditionally, PetroChina is usually short of diesel while
Sinopec has excess diesel due to their crude slate and different
demand areas they cater to," a Singapore-based trader said.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)