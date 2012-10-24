GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks pull back after record high
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
BEIJING Oct 24 China's Sinopec Corp is restarting its 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Zhanjiang Dongxing refinery after a shutdown of nearly a month, an industry official with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Sinopec ordered in late September the closure of three subsidiary plants in the southern province of Guangdong, including Dongxing and Guangzhou, after state media said they had violated environmental rules.
"The refinery is restarting after passing environmental checks and winning approval from Sinopec headquarters," said the source who declined to be named because he was not authorised to talk to the media.
On Saturday, Sinopec restarted a 104,000-bpd crude processing unit at its Guangzhou refinery after a shutdown of around 20 days. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Investors await substantive policy update from Trump (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 The U.S. Senate is expected to approve President Donald Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday over the objections of Democrats and green groups worried he will gut the agency, as the administration readies executive orders to ease regulation on drillers and miners.
Feb 16 Federal officials and North Dakota's governor on Thursday refused to extend next week's evacuation deadline for activists living in camps that have been a base for months for demonstrations against the multibillion-dollar Dakota Access oil pipeline.