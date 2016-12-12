Iran's oil exports to rise slightly in Feb - source
* Crude, condensate exports rise to 2.2 mln bpd in Feb - source
BEIJING Dec 12 China's Sinopec said on Monday it had sold a 50-percent stake in its key Sichuan-East China gas pipeline to China Life Insurance and SDIC's transportation unit for 22.8 billion yuan ($3.3 billion).
The sale comes just months after the country's second-largest oil and gas group announced plans to divest half of its share of the pipeline, in a move spurred by Beijing's reform push to boost efficiency and increase infrastructure investment in cleaner fuel.
In a statement on Monday, Sinopec said China Life Insurance would hold a 43.86-percent stake in the gas pipeline and SDIC's unit would have a 6.14-percent share.
Sinopec has said previously the proceeds would be used to expand the 2,200-kilometre (1,370 miles) pipeline and build gas storage facilities.
($1 = 6.9125 Chinese yuan renminbi)
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.
* But U.S. output has risen by 500,000 bpd since June 2016 (Updates prices)