BEIJING Aug 10 Top Asian oil refiner Sinopec has asked its refineries to boost gasoline production to meet peak summer demand, the company said on Wednesday.

"Gasoline consumption has entered the peak season, the gap between supply and demand is widening by the day," it said on the company website (sinopecnews.com.cn).

The company asked all its plants to run gasoline production units at full rates and maximise gasoline yields, it said.

In March, Sinopec started handing out internal subsidies to boost gasoline production and also limiting exports as domestic supplies of the motor fuel tighten, industry sources have told Reuters.

Sinopec gave its plants 770 to 800 yuan ($117.50-$122.10) for each tonne of extra gasoline produced, as strong demand for aromatic -- which can also be used for gasoline blending -- cuts into gasoline output.

It is not clear if the company has introduced new subsidies for gasoline production.

China's gasoline output in July rose 3.4 percent year on year to 6.54 million tonnes, official data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)