BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
BEIJING, Sept 14 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, known as Sinopec, has agreed to sell a 107.1 billion yuan ($17.5 billion) stake in its retail unit to a group of 25 Chinese and foreign investors, Asia's top refiner said in a statement on Sunday.
Sinopec has agreed to sell a 29.99 percent stake in its retail unit to the group of investors, including China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Fosun International Ltd , the statement said.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred in Hong Kong and Shen Yan and Benjamin Kang Lim in Beijing)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: