* Leading investors include Harvest Fund Mgt, China Life
Insurance, Tencent
* RRJ Capital among foreign investors
* Sinopec faces big challenges in boosting non-fuel business
* Retail unit to appoint 11 board directors, including three
from investors
(Adds comments from Sinopec executive, analyst)
By Stephen Aldred and Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 15 State-controlled oil
giant Sinopec Corp on Sunday unveiled a plan to sell a
$17.5 billion stake in its retail business, marking the
country's biggest privatisation push since President Xi Jinping
came to power almost two years ago.
The sale is a reflection of the government's drive to
restructure the country's many sprawling state-owned
enterprises. PetroChina, the nation's No.1 energy
producer, has divested part of its pipeline business, raising
billions of dollars from domestic institutional investors.
The sale also highlights Sinopec's hope that outside
investors would be a catalyst for growth and reform at its
currently low-margin retail unit. But some analysts say a lack
of retail names on the investor list is lowering their
expectations of a quick turnaround. The presence of private
equity firms also presents a risk in which they may exit the
business when Sinopec lists the subsidiary in a couple of years.
Sinopec's retail unit will issue new shares to a group of
25 largely deep-pocketed financial companies like insurers and
funds and raise 107.1 billion yuan ($17.5 billion), the company
said in a filing with the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses.
The investors will get a combined 29.99 percent stake in the
unit, which comprises a wholesale business, more than 30,000
petrol stations, over 23,000 convenience stores, as well as
oil-product pipelines and storage facilities. Each investor
would not hold a stake exceeding 2.8 percent.
Besides capital, the investors are expected to bring in
"strength and vitality" that will help reform and grow the
retail unit, Sinopec Chairman Fu Chengyu said in a statement.
Sinopec will use the $17.5 billion from the sale to optimise
its fuel retail business, boost non-fuel sales and pay down
debts owed to parent company, Chai Zhiming, deputy chief
executive of the retail unit, told Reuters in a telephone
interview on Monday.
Sinopec is looking for expertise and ideas to boost its
non-fuel businesses which include convenience stores and
services such as fast food and car washes. Unlike the West,
where non-fuel revenue can account for more than half of a
filling station's profits, over 99 percent of Sinopec's retail
sales come from petrol.
"Definitely this is an area that has room for growth," James
Roy, associate principal of Shanghai-based business consultancy
China Market Research Group, said of Sinopec's non-fuel
business.
Leading investors on the deal include one of China's biggest
asset managers Harvest Fund Management Co Ltd, which will pay 15
billion yuan for a joint stake with its subsidiary Harvest
Capital Management. China Life Insurance and a
consortium including People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd
and Tencent Holdings Ltd are each taking 10
billion yuan stakes.
Other investors include Fosun International, China
gas supplier ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and white goods
maker Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd.
Asia private equity firm RRJ Capital, founded by former
Goldman Sachs and Hopu Investment Management dealmaker
Richard Ong, is among the foreign investors in the deal with a
3.6 billion yuan stake.
THE SCEPTICS
"The addition of private-sector capital is highly
complementary to a state-owned business," Sinopec
Chairman Fu said.
Sinopec has signed agreements with multiple Chinese firms
this year to expand the spectrum of services offered by its
petrol stations. The companies include Tencent Holdings,
delivery service firm S.F. Express, retailer Ruentex Group,
e-commerce firm YHD.com and Taiping Insurance Group.
Sinopec's retail unit is aiming for "fairly high" growth in
its non-fuel business in the coming years, Chai said. The unit
will deploy capital to refurbish convenience stores, set up
joint ventures with its partners, boost its car wash and other
automobile-related services, and build up its network of natural
gas refuelling stations, he added.
But it is no easy task.
While Sinopec boasts the world's largest single-country
retail network, analysts say the profitability of the Chinese
convenience market is hindered by fierce competition as well as
rising labour and rental costs.
Investors may also have a lack of influence on the firm's
business strategy, hiring, as well as day-to-day operations,
analysts say.
The retail unit plans to appoint 11 board directors,
including three from the latest investors, four from Sinopec,
three independent directors and one representing employees, a
company source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The stake sale plan has been viewed by sceptics as largely a
response to Beijing's policy drive to scale down the monopolies
controlled by state-owned enterprises and promote private
investment in the world's second-largest economy.
Some also view it as an attempt by Chairman Fu to cash in on
a volume-driven, low-margin, and perhaps, deteriorating business
and raise capital to repair the firm's battered balance sheet.
Sinopec needs capital to bolster its finances and reinforce
investment in exploration and production, analysts say.
Sinopec's marketing business has been a relatively stable
and major source of profit for the group. But the division has
suffered a decline in earnings in recent years due to slowing
fuel demand growth and cost inflation.
Shares of Sinopec tumbled over 5 percent in Hong Kong on
Monday after the announcement of the stake sale, which Sinopec
said represented a premium of more than 20 percent to the book
value of the business.
The shares had gone up sharply since late February when
Sinopec announced its stake sale plan.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Charlie Zhu in HONG KONG and
Shen Yan and Benjamin Kang Lim in BEIJING; Additional reporting
by Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Ryan
Woo)