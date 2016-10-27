* Jan-Sept oil and gas output down 8 pct; crude down 12.6
pct
* Jan-Sept refinery runs down 1.7 pct; fuel sales up 3.5 pct
* Reconfigures product mix to favour gasoline, kerosene
* Chemicals contributes to earning growth
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Oct 27 China Petroleum and Chemical
Corporation, or Sinopec Corp said on Thursday net
profit for the first three quarters of the year rose 11.2
percent versus a year earlier on the back of a stronger
performance from refining.
The state-controlled energy firm, Asia's largest refiner,
recorded net earnings of 30.11 billion yuan ($4.44
billion)during January-September, the company said an emailed
statement.
Smaller rival CNOOC Ltd on Wednesday reported a
15.2 percent fall in third-quarter oil and gas sales as its
predominant offshore oil and gas business was hit by weaker
prices.
Sinopec's earnings growth for the three quarters, versus a
22-percent year-on-year drop in net profits for the first half
of 2016 suggested its business improved in the third quarter.
The company said its oil and gas output fell 8 percent on
year in the January-September period, with crude oil down 12.6
percent as it was forced to cut output at loss-making fields in
response to weaker oil prices.
Its refinery throughput fell 1.7 percent in the period over
a year earlier to 175 million tonnes (4.68 million barrels per
day), but the group recorded a 3.5 percent increase in total
fuel sales.
"In face of rapid production growth from independent
refiners and ample market supply, Sinopec has focused on
readjusting fuel mix to further lift output of gasoline and
kerosene," the company said.
Sinopec said gasoline and kerosene had had a much more rapid
increase in consumption compared with lackluster demand in
diesel, China's main transport and industrial fuel.
Fuel demand growth in China, the world's second-largest
consumer, moderated along with the broader economy. But domestic
competition heated up following moves to allow more than a dozen
independent refineries to import crude oil for the first time
since late 2015.
As these independents boosted refinery throughput, state
majors came under pressure to reduce operations.
Sinopec also said its chemicals department contributed to
the earning growth by raising production of higher-value
products and by using lower-cost feedstock for producing
petrochemicals.
($1 = 6.7805 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu. Editing by Jane Merriman)