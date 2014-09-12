SHANGHAI, Sept 12 Sinopec Corp
is planning to jointly operate 300 of its
convenience stores with Taiwan's Ruentex Group - a
move that is likely to enhance the appeal of its massive fuel
retail unit in which it is planning to offload a minority stake.
The state-run oil giant has shortlisted 37 bidding consortia
for a holding of up to 30 percent that could raise as much as
$20 billion. It is expected to choose a winning bidder by
end-September.
Sinopec and Ruentex have already started jointly managing
eight stores in Shanghai and daily revenue at the stores rose
nearly 50 percent during a trial operation in August, the
state-run China Securities Journal reported, citing an
unidentified source from Sinopec.
Under a pact signed earlier this year, the two firms will
cooperate on merchandise procurement to cut costs. They are also
looking into potential e-commerce co-operation, the business
daily said.
Sinopec, which has more than 30,000 petrol stations,
operates over 23,000 convenience stores under the Easy Joy
brand. Ruentex operates about 600 convenience stores under the
C-Store brand in China.
The report did not mention a timeframe for the cooperation
in managing the 300 stores. Representatives for Sinopec were not
immediately available for comment.
Sinopec will also team up with Fosun Pharma to
launch a 24-hour service selling over-the-counter medicine and
magazines soon, the paper said.
Unlike in Western markets, where non-fuel businesses -
convenience stores and services like fast food or car washing -
can account for more than half of a fuel station's profits, more
than 99 percent of Sinopec's retail sales come from petrol.
Ruentex also runs over 300 hypermarts in China under Sun Art
Retail Group Ltd, a joint venture with France's Groupe
Auchan.
