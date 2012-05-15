EXCLUSIVE-Polish "bluff" in EU climate talks tests bloc's patience
* Wedded to coal energy, Poland balks at draft EU climate law
BEIJING May 15 Sinopec Group, China's second largest oil and gas producer, has launched its first shale gas project and plans to develop production capacity of 300-500 million cubic metres a year by the end of this year, it said on Tuesday.
Production capacity at the Fuling block in the gas-rich southwestern city of Chongqing is expected to reach 1 billion cubic metres by 2013, Sinopec said on its website (www.sinopecnews.com.cn).
China is in the very early stages of tapping its potentially large shale gas resources and the government wants to identify the right technology to unlock them over the next few years, aiming for a leap in shale production by 2020.
China aims to produce 6.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of shale gas by 2015, or roughly 6 percent of China's current total gas production, according to an official target set by the coutnry's top energy agency, the National Energy Administration (NEA), in March.
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell signed a production sharing contract with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in March to develop a shale gas block in China, the first deal of its kind in the country.
